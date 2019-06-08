Meghan Markle Makes Post-Baby Appearance at Queen’s Birthday Celebration

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle made her second post-baby appearance at the Trooping the Color ceremony in London on Saturday to honor Queen Elizabeth II on her 93rd birthday. Markle is still on maternity leave after giving birth to Archie Harrison five weeks ago and did not attend President Trump’s state visit events last week. Wearing a smart blue ensemble by Clare Waight Keller, who designed her famous wedding dress for her nuptials a year ago, she rode in a horse drawn carriage with her husband Prince Harry, her sister-in-law Kate Middleton, and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall who is married to Prince Charles.