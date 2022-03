If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

Meghan on the stand?

Meghan Markle could be “forensically challenged” over the interview she and Prince Harry gave to Oprah Winfrey, according to a source talking to the Mirror about what to expect if Samantha Markle, Meghan’s half sister, has her way suing Meghan for defamation.