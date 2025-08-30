Meghan Markle Painfully Shaded to Her Face by Netflix Guest
STRAIGHT, NO CHASER
Things took a turn for the painfully awkward in a season 2 episode of Meghan Markle’s With Love, Meghan when she mentioned her old show Suits. The Duchess of Sussex joined pilates guru and bestie Heather Dorak for a lesson in curated cocktail making with mixologist Payman Bahmani-Bailey in New York when the conversation turned to jobs. When Markle asked Bahmani-Bailey how he got into purveying wine and spirits, he said he used to be a lawyer in New York, Page Six reported. The mention of law prompted Markle to bring up Suits, in which she played paralegal-turned-attorney Rachel Zane over seven seasons. “No, no, I don’t watch basic cable,” Bahmani-Bailey responded. His answer made Markle, who was living in Toronto where the show was filmed when she met Prince Harry, let out a small chuckle. “I like shows with curse words and stuff,” Bahmani-Bailey added. To which Markle responded, “Great, I love it.” The second season of Markle’s show comes after its first season was critically panned by viewers as “boring” and “inauthentic.”