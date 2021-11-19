If Meghan Markle’s New Brand Is Bland, the Royals Will Be Thrilled

When Meghan Markle sat down with her friend Ellen DeGeneres for a remarkably bland interview that was aired Thursday afternoon, she must have known this would be a very different encounter to the shocking and astonishing interview she gave to Oprah Winfrey.

The absence of a single question stirring up the gory details of her vexatious relationship with her allegedly racist British in-laws suggest that she was keen to bury the idea that she is nothing more than an embittered ex-royal with an axe to grind.

Instead, here was Meghan redefining herself as a happy-go-lucky soccer mom, a sentimental wife, a successful woman—a published author, no less—but one not above punking herself and equally ready to use the happy accident of her connections and status to try and deliver meaningful change for other American parents.