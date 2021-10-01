How Kate Middleton Built a Palace Power Base

GAME OF THRONES

If Kate Middleton looked sparklingly regal at this week’s James Bond premiere, it also reflected her growing confidence and influence at the heart of the royal family itself.

Tom Sykes

Royalist Correspondent

Days later, the golden dress still shimmers. Kate Middleton’s gown, worn to the London premiere of the new James Bond movie, No Time to Die, was a custom Jenny Packham design—and a rare high-voltage shot of showy glamour from Kate.

If you believe the Daily Mail, the commanding presence and voice of Meghan Markle has led to Kate Middleton becoming more of a royal power player in her own right. The golden Bond premiere dress is a sartorial symbol of a growingly confident duchess, and queen-in-waiting.

“She knew she was going to have to up her game—and she did. Now she’s a royal rock star—everything Meghan should have been,” a senior royal insider told the Mail.

Kate meets actor Daniel Craig as she attends the “No Time To Die” premiere at Royal Albert Hall.

