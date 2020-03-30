Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Bid Farewell to Sussex Royal Instagram Account: ‘The Work Continues’
In their final Instagram post on their shared @SussexRoyal Instagram account, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said that their “work continues” while encouraging people around the globe to “find solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves” amid the coronavirus pandemic. “As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile,” the couple, whose exit from the royal family becomes official at midnight Tuesday, wrote. “Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise.” They added, “As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute.” The statement comes after reports of the couple’s move to Los Angeles from their Vancouver mansion hideaway.