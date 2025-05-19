Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Meghan Markle’s style and fashion choices have long been a topic of great discussion, fanfare, and fascination, with shoppers constantly swooning over her exquisite high-low taste in clothing and accessories (she often favors affordable and sustainable brands like Everlane and Rothy’s). Lucky for us, Meghan has taken note and opened up her closet in a big, revealing way that lets fans shop her favorite looks and pieces directly.

Following the launch of her Netflix show With Love, Meghan and a controversial brand revamp from American Riviera Orchard to As Ever, Meghan has also started a ShopMy account that links directly to products the California-based Duchess loves or has worn at appearances. And while shopping a Royal Family member’s closet might seem like a pipe dream, several of the pieces featured are actually surprisingly affordable—making it easier for fans to replicate her exact style without breaking the bank.

The Duchess of Sussex does have a well-known affection for designers like Ralph Lauren, Veronica Beard, and Oscar de la Renta, but the stylish Royal Family member also sourced a number of everyday essentials from brands like J.Crew, Reformation, Anine Bing, and even Gap that are more financially reasonable and within reach for her devoted followers.

Meghan is often photographed rocking white button-up blouses on the regular, which is why we weren’t all that surprised to find that she recommends an oversized white linen button-up from Reformation (in a now deleted Instagram story linking to her ShopMy account), which we immediately added to our cart to wear on repeat this summer.

Reformation Andy Oversized Linen Shirt The perfect white shirt to dress up or down. See At Reformation $ 128 Free Shipping

The Andy Oversized Linen Shirt features that signature boyfriend, relaxed fit that Meghan rocks pretty consistently. The easy, breezy shirt is a versatile must-have, and something we’re ready to style with distressed jeans and flats for a more casual outing or pair with a blazer and trousers for those work-ready, professional appearances. The lightweight, breathable blouse is also great for wearing year-round and is easy to style, no matter the occasion or destination.

Like many of Meghan’s favorites, we don’t expect this essential piece to last long on the shelves, so if you’re ready to look royally in style this summer, shop the Andy Oversized Linen Shirt at Reformation now.

