Meghan Markle has revealed that Prince Harry was outraged by the June 24 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, saying “His reaction last week was guttural, like mine.”

Markle was speaking in an interview with Vogue magazine, in a conversation with Gloria Steinem and journalist Jessica Yellin. Her comments about her husband’s opinions are likely to attract attention in the U.K., where members of the royal family are supposed to remain inscrutable in their views on political matters, especially when it comes to the affairs of non-British jurisdictions.

There has recently been controversy in the U.K. over private comments allegedly made by Prince Charles, who is reported to have described as “appalling” a new British policy of deporting some migrants to Rwanda while their cases are working their way through the legal system.

Even though Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, have officially left the ranks of “working royals,” Harry is still sixth in line to the throne, a claim he has not renounced, and continues to have constitutional significance as a “counsellor of state” who can act for the queen in event of her incapacity.

In the Vogue feature, which is illustrated by a black and white photograph of Meghan, she said: “Men need to be vocal in this moment and beyond because these are decisions that affect relationships, families, and communities at large. They may target women, but the consequences impact all of us. My husband and I talked about that a lot over the past few days. He’s a feminist too.”

Steinem responds: “Yes—I can testify to that since I met him before I met you. He was at a big meeting I attended and he was advocating for people’s rights.”

Meghan added: “And his reaction last week was guttural, like mine. I know that for so many women right now, there is a sentiment of despair. But again, we have to band together and not wallow. We have to do the work.”

Meghan, in her most overtly political comments since she married Harry, said the ruling was “a blueprint for reversing rights. The ruling is a signal about the future of same-sex marriage, contraception access, and many fundamental rights to privacy. It feels like the tip of the iceberg and is part of why people feel so scared.”

Meghan also directly urged Americans to vote in the November midterms. Asked if women’s rights were an issue she wanted to tackle, Meghan said, “Absolutely. Being home, seeing what’s happening in our country and feeling energized and motivated, if this is the type of legislation that we need pushed through, then this is a moment that I am absolutely going to show up for. Not just because it’s what we need as women, but it’s what we need as people.”