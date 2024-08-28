Meghan Markle Says She Wears Unknown Brands to Boost Them

It’s been called the “Meghan effect.”

Now, Meghan Markle has said in a new interview that she deliberately sets out to promote brands she likes by wearing their products to public events.

The wife of Prince Harry told the New York Times that she spends time online searching for exciting new brands, especially overseas woman-focused companies. The report said that she has invested in between five and ten of them, the most recent being Cesta Collective, which makes handwoven basket bags.

The bags are handwoven by a collective of women in Rwanda, Africa with finishing touches made in Italy.

Meghan began investing in brands during the pandemic, buying a stake in Clevr Blends, a vegan instant latte company, and believes that getting involved in other brands has helped her develop her as yet un-launched brand, American Riviera Orchard.

“Investing in them has helped me line up for this chapter where I’m investing in myself,” Meghan said.

She added: “I spend a lot of time just Googling, looking for brands…When people are online looking for things or reading things, I’m trying to find great new designers, especially in different territories.”

Meghan added: “Times where I know there is a global spotlight, and attention will be given to each detail of what I may or may not be wearing, then I support designers that I have really great friendships with, and smaller, up-and-coming brands that haven’t gotten the attention that they should be getting…That’s one of the most powerful things that I’m able to do, and that’s simply wearing, like, an earring.”