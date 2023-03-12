Meghan Markle Set to Revive Goop-Like Wellness Website

Read it at Mirror
Pack up your golden dildos, Gwyneth Paltrow. Meghan Markle may be gearing up to revive her decade-old lifestyle website The Tig. The 41-year-old shut her site down in 2017 after she got engaged to Prince Harry, but the couple has been embracing a more public profile of late. Markle would offer lifestyle tips, including recipes and travel ideas, and may include “commentary in the field of personal relationships,” according to a filing with the U.S. Trademark and Patent Office reported by the Mirror.