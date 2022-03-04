Meghan Markle’s Half-Sister Files Lawsuit, Claims ‘Rags-to-Royalty’ Tale Is BS
FAMILY FEUD
Meghan Markle is the subject of another lawsuit, this time from her half-sister. Samantha Markle has sued the Duchess of Sussex over her bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview, claiming Meghan misrepresented her childhood and lied about when the two last saw each other. “The defamatory implication is that [Samantha] had no relationship whatsoever with her sister Meghan ... and that [Samantha] has created a lucrative career selling false stories to tabloids and television programs when she knows nothing about [Meghan’s] childhood,” Samantha alleged in her lawsuit. The suit also accuses Meghan of concocting a “rags-to-royalty” story by falsely claiming her dad did not support her financially, and of falsely accusing Samantha of only taking on the Markle name after Meghan started dating Prince Harry. Markle’s rep told TMZ that the suit was “a continuation of a pattern of disturbing behavior. We will give it the minimum attention necessary, which is all it deserves."