Meghan Markle Tells Children to ‘Speak Up For What is Right...No Matter How Small You Might Feel’

Speaking up

A visit to celebrate International Women’s Day may not have been the most appropriate moment on which to compliment Meghan Markle on her looks, but the head boy of an East London school got away with it when he bounded up on stage to join Meghan, gave her a kiss to whoops of applause from his schoolmates, exhaled, then turned to his peers and said, “She really is beautiful, innit?”