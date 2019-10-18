CHEAT SHEET
Meghan Markle Tells TV Cameras: My Pain and Struggle Is Real
Meghan Markle said she has struggled to cope and fought back tears in a TV interview to be screened on Sunday. In a clip released today, Tom Bradby, from Britain's ITV network, asked Meghan, what the impact had been on her “physical and mental health of all the pressure” that she is under. Meghan replied: “Any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable.” Asked by Bradby how she was coping, Meghan said: “Thank you for asking because not many people have asked if I’m ok. But it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.” Bradby then added: “And the answer is, would it be fair to say, not really ok? That it’s really been a struggle?” Meghan replied: “Yes.”