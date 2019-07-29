CHEAT SHEET
HER ROYAL EDITOR
Meghan Markle to Guest Edit September Issue of British Vogue
Meghan Markle will guest edit the September issue of British Vogue. The Duchess of Sussex made the announcement in an Instagram post on Sunday, writing: “To deep dive into this process, working quietly behind the scenes for so many months, I am happy to now be able to share what we have created.” Meghan has reportedly become close friends with British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, and he is even believed to have helped her as a stylist in recent months. Enninful is the first black editor of British Vogue. According to her post, Markle has worked with Enninful “to create an issue that highlights the power of the collective.” The duo named the issue “Forces for Change.” The issue will also include an interview between Markle and former first lady Michelle Obama. Markle and Enninful chose a diverse selection of women for the cover, complete with a mirror “so that when you hold the issue in your hands, you see yourself as part of this collective.”