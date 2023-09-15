You Can Snag Meghan Markle’s Exact Top, and It’s Inspired By a Beyoncé Birthday Wish

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

It turns out Meghan Markle is just like the rest of us. Sure, she may have married a prince, but she’s also a devoted member of the “Beyhive”—as in Queen Bey herself, Beyoncé. The California-based Duchess attended not one, but two Beyoncé concerts during the performer’s Renaissance World Tour stopover in Los Angeles—and did so in impeccable style.

Markle first attended with her husband, Prince Harry, and mother, Doria Ragland, and turned right around a few days later and showed up at another performance, posing with celebs like Kelly Rowland and Kerry Washington. She looked like a major disco queen; no crown required. At her second attendance, Markle honored Beyoncé’s Virgo season birthday wish—the singer turned 42 on September 4 and asked concert attendees to wear “fabulous silver fashions”—and we loved Markle’s glamorous head-to-toe look for the outing.

The Duchess’ silver-inspired look—an ode to Beyoncé’s disco-themed Renaissance album—was majorly on point and included a fitted black halter top and a shimmery sequin pencil skirt.

Anine Bing Becca Top Looking to replicate this look for yourself? Well, it turns out you can actually snag Markle’s exact top, but you’ll want to purchase it ASAP before the blouse completely disappears from stock. Markle’s chic blouse is the Becca Top from Los Angeles-based designer Anine Bing. This isn’t just a plain, everyday halter top, either. The black blouse has a playful twist-front design around the neck and is made with a heavyweight crepe fabric. It’s surprisingly still in stock, too! Buy At SSENSE $ 220 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy At Verishop $ 220 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The Becca blouse is a versatile, loose-fitting piece you can wear on its own or layer with fall and winter essentials in the coming seasons. And while it’s certainly stylish enough for a Beyoncé concert, it’s also a great, easy-to-style workwear option to have in your capsule collection as well. And with the Duchess’ stamp of approval, you’ll certainly look like fashion royalty in this top.

Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find apparel deals from L.L.Bean, Lands’ End, Gap, and more.