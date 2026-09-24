Royalist

Meghan Markle Traded Her Privacy Pleas For a Hearty Pub Lunch

Privacy Lies

After months of security concerns, Meghan’s pub visit was all over social media.

Tom Sykes
Tom Sykes 

European Editor at Large

opinion
Meghan Markle appears onstage during the 2021 Global Citizen Live concert at Central Park in New York on September 25, 2021.
Caitlin Ochs/REUTERS

Meghan Markle and her friend, the former model and co-founder of the charity Alliance of Moms, Kelly Zajfen had lunch earlier this week at a low-key English pub a stone’s throw from Soho Farmhouse. The Royalist was tipped off by a Cotswold source that the pair had been seen there; Zajfen subsequently posted pictures of them on Instagram. In one, Meghan cradles Zajfen’s six-month-old son, Jack. (The caption gives thanks for the “mashed peas and fish n chips.”) The pub is extremely well-known locally and immediately identifiable. It is also Meghan’s second pub lunch to hit the media this week, after she was photographed near Burford with Ellen DeGeneres on Monday. It’s extraordinary, after all the fuss the Sussexes have made about security, that they continue to advertise their locations. Harry spent years fighting for taxpayer-funded police protection. Yet here is Meghan in one of the county’s most recognizable pubs, with the pictures on Instagram the same day.

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Tom Sykes

Tom Sykes

European Editor at Large

royalist

tom.sykes@thedailybeast.com

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