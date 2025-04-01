Meghan Markle Under Fire For Obvious Typo In Brand Email

Netflix’s hit show Adolescence has secured the number nine spot on the streaming platform’s most popular English-language TV series of all time list. The show has already garnered 96.7 million views in only 17 days, surpassing hit shows like Bridgerton’s season 2 and cult classic Stranger Things. According to Variety, Netflix looks at a show’s viewership over 91 days when measuring which is most popular. This leaves Adolescence with a little over two months to continue inching up the list. Despite not being very widely publicized, Adolescence debuted at number one on Netflix. The show is only made up of four episodes, each filmed in one continuous shot, and tells the story of a British teenager accused of killing his classmate. Despite the show’s producers stating that the story was centered around “male anger” and “male rage,” both the American and the British far-right believe the bigger issue at hand is immigration. Supporters of President Donald Trump raged about the show after its release, arguing that the show is based on the real case of Hassan Sentamu, who was found guilty of murdering a 15-year-old girl with a kitchen knife in 2023 when he was 17. British right-wing political commentator, Darren Grimes, said the show writers made “up fictional white villains” rather than focus on immigrants. Netflix told the Daily Beast that Adolescence is a completely fictional series and is not based on any singular case.
