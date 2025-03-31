Speculation over Morgan Wallen’s abrupt stage exit on Saturday Night Live at the top of its good nights closing over the weekend was only deepened when the country star posted “Get me to God’s country,” with a photo of a private jet waiting to whisk out of New York City soon afterward. Josh Patten, one of the show’s writers, poked fun at Wallen’s post Sunday, copying the same comment to his own Instagram Stories—but in place in place of a private jet, Patten wrote over a photo of a Krispy Kreme truck with its backend open. The post was immediately perceived as a dig at Wallen by country music site Whiskey Riff, which classified Patten as “not a Morgan Wallen fan.” The SNL writer shot back with a screengrab of his Apple Music Replay from 2023, on which Wallen dominated the list. Sources told TMZ that Wallen’s perceived snub on the show Saturday was an accident. The moment came after Wallen’s rocky history with the show, including the axing of his debut performance after he shirked COVID guidelines to party unmasked in 2020.
