Meghan Markle Wants $2.1 Million in Legal Costs From British Tabloid After Privacy Win
PAY UP
Meghan Markle is seeking $2.1 million in legal costs after she won a privacy claim against Associated Newspapers, publishers of the Mail on Sunday, which printed extracts of a private letter she wrote to her father. Last month, a judge at London’s High Court ruled in her favor, without holding a trial, saying the articles were a clear breach of privacy and that the Mail’s argument that she intended the letter to become public was “fanciful.” Meghan’s lawyers also called for the judge to order the paper to publish a statement on its front page stating she had won her case, and for a similar notice also placed on the MailOnline’s home page for “not less than 6 months” to serve as “a deterrent to future infringers.” The Mail is seeking permission to appeal the ruling and also argues that other issues such as whether Meghan had sole ownership of copyright to the letter needed to be addressed.