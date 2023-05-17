Meghan Markle’s Back in an Insane Gold Dress for Her Relaunch

Meghan Markle appeared resplendent in a gold dress at a charity award Tuesday night, as she invoked the concept of “service” in what is being seen as part of a coordinated, post-Coronation relaunch.

Meghan has kept a low profile for much of this year, not appearing alongside her husband as he promoted his book, Spare, and not making an appearance at the Coronation of King Charles III, which Harry attended alone.

However, all that changed Tuesday night when Meghan stepped out of a car at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in Manhattan, to accept the Ms. Foundation’s Women of Vision award.

With Harry and her mother at her side, Meghan was greeted by a blaze of flashbulbs bouncing off her dazzling gold dress—and one British heckler who called out, “Meghan, how do you feel about being a part of two broken families?”

Inside, there was a friendlier crowd. Gloria Steinem, described as “co-Founding Mother of the Ms. Foundation,” presented Markle with an award, for her “global advocacy to empower and advocate on behalf of women and girls” while Danielle Moodie, host of The Daily Beast podcast The New Abnormal, hosted the event.

In her own speech, Meghan served up her signature mix of self-affirmation and on-brand compassion as she told the crowd, “It’s just never too late to start. You can be the visionary of your own life. You can charter a path in which what you repeat in your daily acts of service, in kindness, in advocacy, in grace and in fairness, that those become the very things that are recognized by the next wave of women, both young and old, who will also choose this moment to join the movement and make our vision for an equitable world reality.”

Meghan’s words recalled a statement she and Harry made in February 2021, after the queen said their desire to live as private individuals was not compatible with a life of public service. Meghan and Harry responded: “We can all live a life of service. Service is universal.”