Meghan Markle’s Brother Pleads ‘Harry Defence’ After Gun Charge

In-laws, eh?

Prince Harry’s potential future brother-in-law, Tom Markle Jr., looks set to steal the title of most embarrassing relative from Kate’s naughty uncle, Gary Goldsmith.

The 50-year-old half-brother of Prince Harry’s actress girlfriend Meghan Markle has given an interview to RadarOnline after allegedly wielding a gun at his girlfriend Darlene Blount, 36, on Jan. 12, and he has come up with a novel defense, saying he made a mistake and deserves a second chance—just like Prince Harry has been given after his numerous debacles.

Now, there’s a slight difference between playing a game of strip billiards and threatening someone with a gun—even if, as Markle claims, the weapon was unloaded—but Tom Jr. is stil hoping he will be invited to his sister’s royal wedding.

Markle was arrested after Darlene locked herself in a bathroom and called police after an argument at their home this month became heated.

According to Radar, a police report states that Tom held the gun to Darlene’s head during the confrontation.

However, Tom was reported by the Sun on Sunday as saying: “There was a lot of yelling. I told her to go to her parents’ house. Then I did the stupidest thing I could ever have done and went and got my handgun.

“But it was unloaded—there were no bullets in it.

“Darlene saw me with the gun, got scared and ran to the bathroom and wouldn’t come out. I absolutely did not put the gun to her head.”

“It was unloaded. There were no bullets in it,” he told Radar, “Everyone makes mistakes. This time I made a bad one, but we all do.”

Markle also told Radar that he had a “a problem with alcohol,” adding, “I’ve been really dumb and really stupid.

“Harry has made a few [mistakes] in his time and learned from them. I just need the same chance.

“The last thing I would ever want to do is put a black mark on [Meghan’s] situation with the royals.

“Marriage and kids is on the cards for her and Harry, and I still want to go to the wedding if they’ll let me!”

Tom will be in court on Feb. 13 in Grants Pass, Oregon, facing a maximum sentence of six years in jail.