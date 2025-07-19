Meghan Markle’s Cooking Show Hit With ‘Unprecedented’ Netflix Ranking

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has warned hikers about the presence of a potentially dangerous moose near Tupper Lake. The moose’s unusual behavior prompted DEC staff to close the Goodman Mountain trail in the Horseshoe Lake Wild Forest back in June. “The same moose continues to reside on or near the trail and continues to demonstrate unusual behaviors,” staff advised in a recent update. The trail remains closed to protect the animal, which is currently being monitored, but not responding to attempts to move it away from the trail. While rangers have been unable to determine the cause of the moose’s unusual behavior, they suspect it may have an underlying illness. The DEC advises hikers to take alternate routes given that moose are large animals and “can be dangerous if approached too closely,” although the department notes that this moose has not shown any signs of aggression.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Unusually Behaving Moose Shuts Prime New York Hiking TrailMOOSE ON THE LOOSEThe bull moose refuses to be moved from the Goodman Mountain path.
- 2'Unprecedented’: Meghan Markle's Cooking Show Stats RevealedROYAL FAILURE‘With Love, Megan’ did not do well in the streamer’s annual report.
Shop with ScoutedScore Up to 70% Off Sex Toys During Lovehoney’s Summer SaleHOT IN HERELovehoney’s ‘Black Friday in July’ sale is full of massive price drops on vibrators, couples’ toys, male masturbators, and lingerie.
- 3Grammy-Nominated R&B Artist Dies at 46FLY HIGHRobbie Pardlo of the R&B group City High passed away on Thursday.
- 4Phillie Phanatic Brilliantly Trolls Coldplay Kiss Cam CoupleFIRST BASEThe fuzzy green mascots also hid their faces in shame when caught canoodling on camera.
Shop with ScoutedScore a Free Can of the THC Seltzer Everyone’s Buzzing AboutCHEERSCycling Frog’s THC seltzer is a delicious alternative to booze that gives you the buzz without the hangover.
- 5Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘Nightmare’ Fear RevealedSENIOR YEAR FEARA new biography of the star has uncovered what she always dreaded becoming.
- 6Nicole Kidman Shares First Day on ‘Practical Magical 2’ SetCASTING A SPELLIn the clip, Kidman and co-star Sandra Bullock appeared to be standing in a cemetery.
- 7Shannon Sharpe Settles $50 Million Sexual Assault LawsuitRESOLVEDThe settlement concludes bombshell accusations of rape from an unidentified woman.
- 8Wrestling Icon Has Leg Amputated Five Years After Car Crash‘NEVER FULLY HEALED’The 55-year-old had his leg removed following a difficult recovery process.
Shop with ScoutedThis Innovative Tablet Feels Just Like Writing on PaperMAKE YOUR MARKThe reMarkable Paper Pro is free from the distractions and annoyances that come with laptops and tablets.
- 9Cockroach-Fueled Stampede at Beyoncé Concert Injures EightTHE BUGHIVEA bug was the culprit for a chaotic situation at Queen Bey’s concert this week in Atlanta.
- 10Former President of Brazil Placed Under House Arrest‘SUPREME HUMILIATION’The Brazilian Supreme Court ordered the former president to wear an ankle monitor and remain at home on nights and weekends.
Meghan Markle’s Cooking Show Hit With ‘Unprecedented’ Netflix Ranking
Meghan Markle’s lifestyle and cooking show, With Love, Meghan, has gone down like a sunken soufflé. The Netflix original series’ dire viewer stats were revealed in the streamer’s semi-annual “What We Watched” report. Charting all the content fans had their eyes glued to over the first six months of 2025, With Love, Meghan came in at a paltry #385. The show has garnered just 5.3 million views since its debut in March, which is a pretty dismal number for an original series on the streamer. Ironically, Suits, the show that shot Markle to fame, earned 9.3 million views for its first season and ranked #151. With season one filmed back-to-back with its follow-up, the Duchess of Sussex’s second season is slated for a fall release, although a specific date has yet to be given. Having been released around the same time, the British drama Adolescence took Netflix’s top spot, with 145 million people tuning in. With Love, Meghan is just one part of the deliverables under a five-year deal the royal couple signed with Netflix to the tune of $100 million. Still, it did better than their other shows, Harry & Megan and Polo, which came in at #1764 and #3436, respectively.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
From self-love to shared pleasure, sex toys are a ticket to spicing things up in the bedroom. Lovehoney—an award-winning sex positive brand and retailer—is in the middle of its ‘Black Friday in July’ sale, with huge discounts on sex toys, lingerie, and accessories. You can save up to 70 percent on everything from high-quality vibrators and wands to lingerie and sex accessories across the Lovehoney site.
Not sure where to start? One of our favorites is the Lovehoney Hot Shot Male Masturbator, which recreates the sensations of oral sex by warming up and delivering rhythmic pulses and vibrations to the head of the penis. Its powerful motor features six patterns and three intensity levels, giving you full control over your pleasure.
Looking to spice up partner play? Look no further than the Up All Night Couple’s Sex Toy Kit. This kit includes a variety of toys for penial and clitoral stimulation: a wand and G-spot vibrator, a bullet that fits the textured cock ring, plus a butt plug and stroker to keep things extra exciting. The toys are beginner-friendly and target a number of different sweet spots—ideal for couples ready to explore new kinds of pleasure together.
Still not sure what to shop for during the sale? While Lovehoney offers a wide variety of toys for beginners and connoisseurs alike, it can be challenging to find what you’re looking for with so many stellar (and discounted) options. Fortunately, Lovehoney offers a comprehensive guide with expert advice to help you find the toy (or two!) of your dreams.
From vibrator explainers to male sex toy guides, Lovehoney’s advice section will help guide you to your perfect fit. Take advantage of the summer sale before it ends.
Robbie Pardlo of the Grammy-nominated R&B group City High has passed away at the age of 46, TMZ reports. A representative for the singer confirmed that Pardlo passed away on Thursday, surrounded by his family and close friends in Willingboro, New Jersey. The family will be planning memorial services and tributes in the coming days and will share details with the public when they know them. City High found success in the early 2000s, particularly as a result of their song "What Would You Do?," which was produced by Wyclef Jean and earned them a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group. Shortly after the release of their debut album, the group disbanded, with group member Ryan Toby explaining, “We did a second album, it wasn’t as good as the first album, it was a little rushed. There was some turmoil in the group, the vibe and chemistry was off. We decided to walk away.”
Not even a pair of furry, green Philadelphia Phillies mascots are letting the cheating Coldplay concert attendee and his fling forget their viral error. During a break in the action Friday night at Citizens Bank Park, a kiss cam honed in on several couples in the stands as the British band’s 2002 song “Clocks” played over the sound system. The camera then cut to the Phillie Phanatic, who was captured in a loving embrace with a blonde wig-wearing fellow mascot. Upon recognizing their avian selves on the big screen (yes, the Phanatic is a bird), the presumably not-an-official-couple couple hid their faces in shame, just like Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot, the billion-dollar company’s head of human resources, did Wednesday night at a show outside Boston. The baseball team’s mascots weren’t the only ones on the kiss cam to make reference to the incident, which reportedly led to Byron and Cabot being placed on administrative leave and the company negotiating the terms of the former’s resignation. Moments later, one male Phillies fan proudly held up a sign reading, “This IS My Wife.”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Summer is here. The sun’s out, and the vibes are high—but who says fun under the sun needs to come with a side of alcohol? For your next outing, ditch the booze and bring a pack of Cycling Frog instead. This delicious alcohol alternative uses real ingredients, zero artificial flavorings, and cannabis extracts for a gentle mood boost. Expect a mild and calming buzz after drinking just one—no hangover or regrets.
Cycling Frog is celebrating summer’s arrival with a special offer for first-time customers. Right now, you can get a free can of Cycling Frog to find out what all the hype is about. Enter your email, pick which of the two award-winning seltzers you would like, and check out. You only have to pay the $2 shipping fee. You have your choice between two of Cycling Frog’s most popular flavors—Black Currant or Ruby Grapefruit. The former has a sour cherry and pear flavor, while the latter is sweet and tart. Both are packed with 5mg of THC. Click here and claim your free can of Cycling Frog.
Gwyneth Paltrow is no stranger to bizarre health concerns—and the equally wacky treatments associated with them—but a new biography of the star has revealed that Paltrow has long held a deep-seated fear of one particular health issue that has haunted her since childhood. According to an excerpt from the forthcoming book, a teenage Paltrow wrote in her senior yearbook that her biggest “nightmare” was “obesity.” The adolescent admission may give some insight into the motivation behind the 52-year-old’s wellness empire, through which she has touted such health trends as the Paleo diet, intermittent fasting, and using jade “yoni eggs” to manage hormonal issues. The actress counter-balanced her body image concerns in her yearbook by signing off with an iconic line from Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, writing, “Be excellent to each other and party on dudes.”
Actress Nicole Kidman shared a first look at the highly anticipated sequel to her 1998 film Practical Magic on Instagram. In the clip, Kidman stands in a cemetery with co-star Sandra Bullock as they lovingly embrace and look at headstones. Bullock can be heard saying, “Cheers up, we have a lot of work to do,” as she pats Kidman on the back. Kidman summed up the moment with a caption, writing, “The witches are back✨Owens sisters’ first day on set! #PracticalMagic.” The sequel, which has simply been referred to across outlets as Practical Magic 2, is due to be released September 2026, Deadline reported. The sequel will reportedly follow the events of writer Alice Hoffman’s novel, The Book of Magic, delving deeper into the Owens family history and how Sally (Bullock) and Gillian (Kidman) keep the dark forces at bay. The first film followed Hoffman’s first book of the same name.
Shannon Sharpe and a woman accusing him of sexual assault have settled their $50 million civil court case, according to the plaintiff’s lawyer Friday. According to an Instagram post by lawyer Tony Buzbee, the lawsuit that began last month will now be “dismissed with prejudice.” “After protracted and respectful negotiations, I’m pleased to announce that we have reached a mutually agreed upon resolution,” Buzbee wrote. No other details regarding the settlement are available at the moment. The unidentified Jane Doe sued Sharpe back in April, claiming that he had raped her on multiple occasions. The pair had allegedly met at a Los Angeles gym in 2023, where shortly after Sharpe began to relentlessly pursue the woman. The woman stated that while she eventually joined a consensual relationship with the football player, the relationship was “abusive” and “controlling.” The former football tight end strongly denied the allegations. Since then, Sharpe has kept a low profile, stepping away from his role at ESPN, but said in a statement he would return when the NFL preseason begins.
Former WWE and WCW superstar and five-time World Tag Team champion Marcus ‘Buff’ Bagwell underwent a below-knee amputation on his right leg Thursday, according to a Facebook post from close friend Steve Stasiak. According to the post, Bagwell’s decision to amputate follows injuries from a 2020 car accident that “never fully healed.” “He gave it everything he had to avoid this outcome—but that fight led him here. And now begins a whole new kind of battle,” the post said. The surgery marks an end to a five-year recovery battle after Bagwell, 55, suffered a major car accident that badly injured his right knee cap. Since then, the wrestling icon has undergone multiple surgeries and attempted rehabilitation before making the difficult decision to amputate. The wrestling champion, who appeared with World Championship Wrestling from 1991 to 2001, has been vocal of his struggles, stating that he spiraled into alcoholism and drug abuse to cope with recovery. “I was so angry at what happened,“ Bagwell said. “I didn’t think I could get sober but August of 2022 I went to rehab. August 2025, 27th, I will be three years sober.”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
If you love the convenience of a traditional tablet but are nostalgic for more tangible times, in 2025, you can have the best of both worlds. The Remarkable Paper Pro is a thin, lightweight digital notebook designed with a paper-like feel for reading and writing.
With just a tap, you can convert handwritten notes to typed text and seamlessly import files from Google Drive, OneDrive, and Dropbox. Plus, the color-equipped tablet offers an impressive 14-day battery life on a single charge.
Conventional tablets have glossy glass screens, noticeable lag between pen strokes, and distracting apps that pull you away from your work. The Remarkable Paper Pro, on the other hand, is virtually distraction-proof thanks to its custom operating system, allowing you to zen out and focus on what needs to get done.
Aside from helping you stay focused, using this paper-like tablet may also help reduce stress. A study commissioned by Remarkable showed that Remarkable Tablet users experienced lower stress levels and cognitive demand while enjoying a boost in focus, memory, creativity, and deep thinking. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or as a digital journal, the reMarkable Paper Pro is a reliable sidekick you can count on.
A tiny problem became a very big problem at the tail end of a Beyoncé concert in Atlanta, when a cockroach triggered a stampede that left nine people injured on Monday night. The stampede took place at the Vine City MARTA station, right outside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where Beyoncé had just finished the last of four concerts in the southern city. Apparently, a 10-year-old girl screamed and ran when she saw the cockroach, triggering hordes of people around her to surge toward a descending escalator. The escalator malfunctioned under the weight of so many bodies, speeding up and then stopping altogether. The scrum left some 20 people piled on top of each other at the bottom of the escalator. Eight concert-goers were taken to the hospital, with one suffering a broken ankle and another having to undergo surgery for her injuries. Jaylen Black, who was attending the concert on her birthday, told Atlanta News First that people thrown off the escalator “hit each other like bowling pins.” Beyoncé, who has two shows remaining on her “Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin’ Circuit Tour,” has not publicly commented on the scary incident.
Brazil’s Supreme Court has ordered that Jair Bolsonaro wear an ankle monitor to ensure that the former president of Brazil will remain at home and stay away from foreign embassies. The order came ahead of his trial for allegedly attempting to stage a coup and poison his political rival, left-wing president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, after losing the 2022 presidential election. Bolsonaro’s attorney reported that the court has also ordered him to cease communication with his son, Eduardo, who has been lobbying in Washington for President Donald Trump to help his father, according to The New York Times. Trump, Bolsonaro’s longtime ally, provoked Brazilian authorities by threatening a trade war and imposing 50 percent tariffs to end the “witch hunt” against the alt-right politician. Brazilian Supreme Court justice Alexandre de Moraes said that new measures were imposed on Bolsonaro after consultation with Brazil’s attorney general and federal police, the Times reports. The justice says Bolsonaro poses a substantial flight risk and has worked in concert with his son and Trump to coerce the court and the Brazilian federal government. Bolsonaro strongly denies the allegations, calling his ankle monitor a “supreme humiliation.”