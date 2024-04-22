Even Meghan’s Dog Has Been Roped into Selling Jam

It’s all hands to the pumps at Meghan Markle’s Montecito mansion when it comes to promoting her new jam.

The latest recruit to the American Riviera Orchard publicity train? Her rescue dog, Mamma Mia.

Mamma Mia—a Beagle who was rescued from an animal testing facility with eight pups—was adopted by Meghan and her husband Prince Harry in 2022, joining their other rescue dog, Guy.

Playing second fiddle to Mamma Mia in the latest instalment of the world’s most successful free social media campaign, which has generated Meghan untold acres of coverage, is Meghan Markle’s close friend and former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer, who has been revealed as another recipient of Meghan’s first batch of strawberry jam.

(In a scarcity-manufacturing PR stunt worthy of Willy Wonka himself, Meghan has sent out 50 golden tickets, in the form of numbered, limited edition jars of her new American Riviera Orchard strawberry jam, to friends who have been posting gushing tributes to her jammy prowess on Instagram.)

Abigail Spencer, who played Dana “Scottie” Scott on Suits, became the latest of Meghan’s celebrity friends to post about the jam, showcasing it in what now appears to be the standard presentation pack, an earthy looking bowl filled with citrus fruits (in this case, oranges, although some other folks got lemons).

However Spencer has been comprehensively upstaged by photographs of Meghan’s dog, Mamma Mia, nuzzling Spencer in the latest pictures. The presence of the dog playing with Spencer in what looks like a verdant garden suggests that the picture may have been taken at Meghan’s $14 million Montecito home.

According to an old listing on Zillow, the property has “sweeping lawns, tiered rose gardens, tall Italian cypress trees, blooming lavender [and] century old olive trees.”

Spencer wrote: “This jam is my jam. A delicious taste of what’s to come indeed.”

Spencer’s single digit jam (her pot is numbered 6 out of 50) also suggests her old acting buddy has an elevated place in the Meghan social hierarchy.

The British PR guru Mark Borkowski previously told The Daily Beast that Meghan was running “a very clever curiosity-building campaign” that was “doing exactly what a stunt like this should be doing—getting global coverage from millions of people who don’t quite see the join, and would quite like to taste her jam.”