Meghan Markle’s Estranged Brother Slammed for Trolling Her in Crude Videos

The estranged half-brother of Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has been profiting from a slew of troll videos crudely impersonating and mocking his royal sister, prompting calls to take down his page and cut the abuse.

Thomas Markle Jr. has been posting videos to his YouTube channel peddling baseless conspiracy theories about Meghan, Prince Harry, their children, and Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland.

He’s slathered them with slurs and insults, and has mocked Markle’s new lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard as “American River Whore Orchard.”

In a recent tasteless post, he imitated the Duchess by donning on a dark wig and imitated a fart noise while calling himself as “Me-gain,” a nickname that has been derisively deployed against the Duchess.

Some have called on YouTube to take down Markle Jr.’s page, including former tech minister Damian Collins and former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond, who has been outspoken in her criticism of the abuse, which she called “grotesque.”

“To have your own flesh and blood lead the assault must feel like the ultimate betrayal for Meghan,” Bond told U.K. tabloid The Mirror, which first reported on Markle Jr.’s ongoing series of rants against the Duchess.

She took particular issue with the timing of Markle Jr.’s latest posts, which come amid a particularly difficult time for the British royal family—which is dealing with a pair of recent cancer diagnoses for King Charles III and Kate Middleton.

The Princess’ recent exit from the spotlight to deal with her health also sparked a series of wild conspiracies that garnered international headlines for weeks before she disclosed her diagnosis.

“Have we learned nothing?” Bond said of Markle Jr.’s timing.