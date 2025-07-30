Meghan Markle’s Ex-Best Friend Splits From Husband

Sequel to Classic Julia Roberts Movie Gets the Green Light
WEDDING BELLS
Sony Pictures has given the green light to a sequel of the beloved Julia Roberts rom com My Best Friend’s Wedding. It’s not clear which of the film’s original stars will be return, but Dermot Mulroney—who played the titular best friend—first teased the possibility of a sequel last week during an interview with the New York Post. The project has now been confirmed, with Oscar-nominated director Celine Song tapped to write the screenplay. The original 1997 film, directed by P.J. Hogan, starred Roberts as a food critic named Julianne who makes a pact with Mulroney’s Michael that if they’re not married by age 28, they will marry each other. Julianne then realizes on the eve of Michael’s wedding to his girlfriend, Kimmy, played by Cameron Diaz, that she’s in love with him, and sets out to sabotage the nuptials. The movie was a box office hit, bringing in $127 million in North America, and earned three Golden Globe nominations. The sequel’s screenwriter, Song, was nominated for an Academy Award for her film Past Lives and recently proved her rom com chops with A24’s Materialists, starring Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal.