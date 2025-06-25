Meghan Markle’s Favorite Cooking Ingredient on the Menu for Vance Event

It’s a Beast of a time in Washington. Donald Trump’s D.C. reality show is full of new characters, plot twists, and cliffhangers, and the Daily Beast will navigate you through it. The 47th president won’t need to drain The Swamp. It’s all leaking here…

Never miss another secret from the D.C. ooze by signing up here to get The Swamp direct to your inbox..

Los Angeles was, to listen to Donald Trump, about to burn to the ground.

So, where better for the Republican National Committee’s “summer retreat” than the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills, a reliably red enclave in deep blue LA?

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has some interesting choices in food accessories. Jemal Countess/Getty Images for TIME

Headliner J.D. Vance landed in the allegedly lawless liberal hellhole, decried Gavin Newsom, “mistook” Democratic Senator Alex Padilla for convicted terrorist José Padilla—then blocked the 101 freeway to attend the real business of the day: a fundraising speech.

Intriguingly, The Swamp is told Vance was not the biggest draw. The other star of the show was Trump’s crypto czar David Sacks.

David Sacks, U.S. President Donald Trump's AI and Crypto Czar, was at the L.A. event. Kayla Bartowski/Getty Images

Sacks talked up the need for the U.S. to win the AI arms race against China and warned about the dangers of over-regulation.

RNC chair Michael Whatley and co-chair Tommy Hicks kicked off the weekend’s Red White and Blue reception, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise headlined the Saturday night dinner, and Congressman Byron Donalds, now vying to be Florida’s next governor, worked the crowd for much-needed donations.

Around the city, deployed Marines and National Guard were subsisting on MREs and emergency chow halls, but for Vance, no need to open a ration pack.

Let them eat edible flower petals was the message to the masses from the RNC's summer retreat, headlined by Hillbilly Elegy author JD Vance. The Swamp

Guests at the retreat, some of whom ponied up to $45,000, dined on less blue-collar fare, including heirloom vegetables, panna cotta and–Meghan Markle’s favorite–edible flowers.

The Swamp is written by David Gardner, Farrah Tomazin, Sarah Ewall-Wice, and Alyson Krueger.