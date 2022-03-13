Meghan Markle’s Half-Sister Spins Biggest Twitter Conspiracies: Report
SISTER, SISTER
A BuzzFeed investigation has revealed that one of Meghan Markle’s biggest online agitators is actually her half-sister. Samantha Markle, who is 17 years older than the duchess, has reportedly used a variety of Twitter accounts over the years to drum up conspiracy theories about Meghan, particularly over whether her children, Archie and Lilibet, were born with a surrogate—and whether they even exist. In one tweet, @TheMarkleSammy refers to a photo of Meghan and her son, claiming, “It’s a doll and Archie would be suffocating and uncomfortable being carried like that.” Another tweet theorizes, “There is no DNA proof that he is Harry’s son and furthermore there is no proof that Archie or lily were delivered from the womb which is a requirement for titles under British law.” Other @TheMarkleSammy tweets imply Meghan was involved with both Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein. Although Meghan claims to barely have a relationship with her trolling half-sister, in a 2021 autobiography titled The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister, Samantha tells a different story, claiming the sisters were close throughout their childhood.