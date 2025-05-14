Meghan Markle’s Popularity Has Fallen to an All-Time Low
After all the shows, the podcasts, the interviews and the Instagrams, Meghan Markle is now more unpopular than ever, at least in the U.K., new data has revealed. Polling firm YouGov, which tracks favorability ratings for leading public figures including the royals on a regular basis, said that favorability towards Meghan is at its lowest point since it started being tracked in 2017. Prince Harry is also seen negatively in the wake of his latest interview with the BBC; only 27 percent of Britons have a positive opinion of him, with 63 percent disliking him, his worst score since early 2023. Meghan fares even worse with only 20 percent having a positive opinion of her while 65 percent hold a negative view. William and Kate are the most popular royals, with 75 percent of Britons having a positive opinion of the Prince of Wales and 72 percent likewise for his spouse. When it comes to King Charles III, 61 percent of Britons have a positive view of the current monarch, compared to 29 percent with an unfavorable view.