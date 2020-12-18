Paparazzi Agency ‘Unlawfully Invaded’ Meghan’s Privacy With Archie Photos, Court Hears
‘INVASIVE AND INTRUSIVE’
A paparazzi agency that took photos of Meghan Markle and baby Archie near their home “unlawfully invaded” her privacy and it has agreed to not take photos of them again, a court heard Friday. Markle took action against Splash News and Picture Agency over the photos, which were taken in a Canadian park when she was out for a walk last January. The agency has since gone into administration, but a statement read to the court said that a settlement had been agreed. It also said: “Splash UK will not take any photographs of the duke and duchess or their son in the future.” A spokesperson for Markle’s law firm said: “This settlement is a clear signal that unlawful, invasive, and intrusive paparazzi behaviour will not be tolerated, and that the couple takes these matters seriously—just as any family would.”