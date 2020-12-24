CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Meghan Markle’s Sister Accuses Husband of Domestic Violence
ROYAL JERK
Read it at Daily Mail
Meghan Markle’s sister, Samantha Markle, has accused her husband of domestic violence. Markle, who is wheelchair bound, told police that her husband struck her on the right side of her face after she asked for his help using the bathroom late at night, according to a police report. Though her husband, Mark Phillips, initially fled the scene, police arrived later at their Lakeland, Florida, home and placed him under arrest for domestic battery. His next court date is set for Jan. 19. Markle and Phillips previously made headlines for calling the police and speaking to the press about a car accident that appears to have never happened. The Duchess of Sussex has been estranged from her sister since 2008.