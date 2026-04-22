Meghan Markle’s Staff Expose Shocking Way She Treats Them

Former employees of Meghan Markle have revealed the nightmarish conditions of working under her.

A video of Markle during a trip to Australia racked up thousands of views on social media this week, as the mother of two appears to give Prince Harry’s chief of staff, Sarah Fosmo, a deathly glare for touching the Duke of Sussex.

On The Daily Beast’s The Royalist podcast, Tom Sykes revealed Tuesday that former staffers told him the clip “revived memories” of their “traumatic” employment under Markle, 44.

Much of the trip mimicked a traditional royal engagement. Pool/Getty Images

“Another former employee told me, ‘It gives me PTSD,’” Sykes, who has covered the royal family for decades, recalled. “This is what they said after watching the clip: ‘It’s classic Meghan... smiling to the public on one side of her face and glowering at you on the secret side where she thinks she is unobserved.’

“The woman treats anyone she has power over as totally disposable. You are just treated like a tradesman who is there to fix the toilet.”

For years, reporting from outlets including the Daily Beast has recounted testimonies from the former actress’s staffers. Several former employees told the Beast that Markle was a “demon” boss prone to “psycho moments.”

The couple drew large crowds. SOPA Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

In 2025, a Vanity Fair report alleged that some of Markle’s American staffers needed therapy after working for her. Before that, sources told The Hollywood Reporter that Markle was a “dictator in high heels.”

Sykes said representatives for the Sussexes alleged that the video, which had been slowed down for dramatic effect, was “designed to be manipulative and perpetuate a false narrative.” The Daily Beast has reached out to Markle’s representatives for further comment.

The couple left the United Kingdom in 2020. Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

The reignited criticism comes amid Harry and Meghan’s whirlwind, four-day trip to Australia, where the couple toured Melbourne and Sydney for a series of “private, business, and philanthropic engagements.”

Markle was also a headline guest at a women’s wellness weekend at the InterContinental Sydney Coogee Beach—where the top VIP package is listed at AU$3,199 ($2,260) and includes accommodation, a gala dinner, and a group table photograph with the Duchess.

The prince, for his part, was the keynote speaker at the “InterEdge Psychosocial Safety Summit” in Melbourne on April 15-16. Tickets were initially priced at AU$1,978 ($1,400).

Meghan and Harry met volunteer first responders from Bondi Surf Bathers' Life Saving Club. Pool/Jonathan Brady-Pool/Getty Images

On the pair’s final day in Australia, they met with survivors and first responders connected to the Bondi Beach shooting—the Dec. 14, 2025, terror attack that left 15 people dead in Sydney. There, Markle came under fire again for making the clothes she was wearing available for purchase on her new fashion platform, OneOff, minutes later—with Meghan earning up to 15 percent commission.

Australian police also conducted security operations for the visit at public expense, despite the Sussexes’ team insisting the tour would be “privately funded.”