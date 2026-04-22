Royalist

Meghan Markle’s Staff Expose Shocking Way She Treats Them

'CLASSIC MEGHAN'

Former staffers say a viral clip “revived memories” of working for Markle.

The Royalist Podcast
Laura Esposito 

Breaking News Reporter

Former employees of Meghan Markle have revealed the nightmarish conditions of working under her.

A video of Markle during a trip to Australia racked up thousands of views on social media this week, as the mother of two appears to give Prince Harry’s chief of staff, Sarah Fosmo, a deathly glare for touching the Duke of Sussex.

On The Daily Beast’s The Royalist podcast, Tom Sykes revealed Tuesday that former staffers told him the clip “revived memories” of their “traumatic” employment under Markle, 44.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 16: Anthony Appo, 9, shows an indigenous Marngrook ball to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they meet representatives from the Koorie Heritage Trust before taking part in the Scar Tree Walk on day three of the royal trip on April 16, 2026 in Melbourne, Australia. The Scar Tree Walk is a journey connecting traditional and contemporary Aboriginal cultures and histories of the Kulin Nation. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on a four-day visit to Australia, with engagements across Melbourne, Canberra and Sydney. (Photo by Jonathan Brady/PA Wire-Pool/Getty Images)MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 16: Anthony Appo, 9, shows an indigenous Marngrook ball to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they meet representatives from the Koorie Heritage Trust before taking part in the Scar Tree Walk on day three of the royal trip on April 16, 2026 in Melbourne, Australia. The Scar Tree Walk is a journey connecting traditional and contemporary Aboriginal cultures and histories of the Kulin Nation. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on a four-day visit to Australia, with engagements across Melbourne, Canberra and Sydney. (Photo by Jonathan Brady/PA Wire-Pool/Getty Images)
Much of the trip mimicked a traditional royal engagement. Pool/Getty Images

“Another former employee told me, ‘It gives me PTSD,’” Sykes, who has covered the royal family for decades, recalled. “This is what they said after watching the clip: ‘It’s classic Meghan... smiling to the public on one side of her face and glowering at you on the secret side where she thinks she is unobserved.’

“The woman treats anyone she has power over as totally disposable. You are just treated like a tradesman who is there to fix the toilet.”

For years, reporting from outlets including the Daily Beast has recounted testimonies from the former actress’s staffers. Several former employees told the Beast that Markle was a “demon” boss prone to “psycho moments.”

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - 2026/04/14: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex seen arriving at Australian National Veterans Arts Museum. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the Australian National Veterans Arts Museum in Melbourne, Australia, where they were greeted by a large media presence. (Photo by Josh Stanyer/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
The couple drew large crowds. SOPA Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

In 2025, a Vanity Fair report alleged that some of Markle’s American staffers needed therapy after working for her. Before that, sources told The Hollywood Reporter that Markle was a “dictator in high heels.”

Sykes said representatives for the Sussexes alleged that the video, which had been slowed down for dramatic effect, was “designed to be manipulative and perpetuate a false narrative.” The Daily Beast has reached out to Markle’s representatives for further comment.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
The couple left the United Kingdom in 2020. Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

The reignited criticism comes amid Harry and Meghan’s whirlwind, four-day trip to Australia, where the couple toured Melbourne and Sydney for a series of “private, business, and philanthropic engagements.”

Markle was also a headline guest at a women’s wellness weekend at the InterContinental Sydney Coogee Beach—where the top VIP package is listed at AU$3,199 ($2,260) and includes accommodation, a gala dinner, and a group table photograph with the Duchess.

The prince, for his part, was the keynote speaker at the “InterEdge Psychosocial Safety Summit” in Melbourne on April 15-16. Tickets were initially priced at AU$1,978 ($1,400).

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex pose for a selfie photo as they meet volunteer first responders from Bondi Surf Bathers' Life Saving Club, during a visit to Bondi Beach, on day four of the royal trip to Australia on April 17, 2026 in Sydney, Australia. Volunteers from the organization, founded in 1907, played an integral role in protecting beachgoers and saving lives during the terrorist attack at Bondi Beach on December 14.
Meghan and Harry met volunteer first responders from Bondi Surf Bathers' Life Saving Club. Pool/Jonathan Brady-Pool/Getty Images

On the pair’s final day in Australia, they met with survivors and first responders connected to the Bondi Beach shooting—the Dec. 14, 2025, terror attack that left 15 people dead in Sydney. There, Markle came under fire again for making the clothes she was wearing available for purchase on her new fashion platform, OneOff, minutes later—with Meghan earning up to 15 percent commission.

Australian police also conducted security operations for the visit at public expense, despite the Sussexes’ team insisting the tour would be “privately funded.”

Join veteran royal correspondent Tom Sykes in the throne room to find out how the secret world of the palace really operates—every bit of royal tea you could need. New Royalist podcasts will be released every Tuesday on YouTube, and the next day on all podcast platforms.

The Royalist Podcast

The Royalist Podcast

Laura Esposito

Laura Esposito

Breaking News Reporter

laura.esposito@thedailybeast.com

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