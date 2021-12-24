Meghan McCain and Candace Owens Feud on Twitter Over Trump's Pro-Vaccine Comments

Read it at Mediaite
Meghan McCain and Candace Owens engaged in a pre-holiday Twitter feud after the former View co-host commended former President Donald Trump for “schooling” Owens, a far-right commentator and Trump supporter, on her anti-vaccine views and rhetoric in an interview on her show. “Credit where credit is due and I hate the guy,” McCain wrote. Owens quickly responded and the exchange spiraled with Owens claiming the “clinically obese” are a majority of those dying from COVID-19 and ripping McCain for her “pre-school comebacks” after McCain said that Trump was Owens’ “golden god.” At one point, Owens invited McCain onto her show – an invitation McCain declined.