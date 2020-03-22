CHEAT SHEET
Meghan McCain Announces Pregnancy
BABY ON THE WAY
Meghan McCain, co-host on The View, announced on Sunday that she is pregnant. “Although this isn’t how I expected to announce my pregnancy, both we and our families are excited to share the news with you all,” she said in a statement on Twitter.
“I consulted with my doctors and they advised me that for the safety of our baby and myself, I should be extra vigilant about limiting the amount of people we come into contact with,” McCain continued. “Starting immediately, I’ll be joining the millions of Americans who are self-isolating as a precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19. As a result, I will be appearing on The View from home via satellite.”