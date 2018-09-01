Meghan McCain Appears to Take Swipe at Trump in Dad’s Eulogy

Meghan McCain delivered a tearful eulogy for her father on Saturday but apparently did not hold back from taking a jab at President Trump. Speaking at a ceremony at the Washington National Cathedral, McCain fought back sobs as she listed her father’s accomplishments. “He was a sailor. He was an aviator, he was a husband. He was a warrior. He was a prisoner. He was a hero,” she said. She went on to share with the crowd what her father’s response was when she asked him how to write his eulogy: “Show them how tough you are.” The death of her father, she said, represents the loss of “American greatness, the real thing, not cheap rhetoric from men who will never come near the sacrifice he gave so willingly, nor the opportunistic appropriation of those who lived lives of comfort and privilege while he suffered and served.” “The America of John McCain has no need to be made great again because America was always great,” she said.
