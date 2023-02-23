Meghan McCain Blasts Ex-Colleague Joy Behar’s ‘Evil’ East Palestine Remarks
BACK AT IT
Conservatives lost their mind on Thursday over comments made by The View’s Joy Behar about the toxic train derailment in Ohio, claiming she said residents of East Palestine “deserved” the catastrophe because they voted for Donald Trump. Former View co-host and longtime Behar rival Meghan McCain, who’s been highly critical of her ex-colleagues since leaving the show, jumped on that bandwagon. “The people of east Palestine are currently in fear that they and their children will be getting cancer or worse from the derailment toxins in their land and water,” the Daily Mail columnist tweeted. “This is just an evil thing to say. I would say I can’t fathom this level of cruelty and elitism but sadly… I can.” During Thursday’s broadcast, Behar noted that Trump’s administration rolled back regulations on railroad safety before wondering why the town’s residents overwhelmingly supported the ex-president. “That’s who you voted for in that district. Donald Trump, who reduces all safety. He did,” she declared, later adding: “It’s his fault, and then he shows up.”