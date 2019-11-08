Meghan McCain Bleeped as She ‘Both Sides’ GOP Senator’s Pelosi Smear: Well, Tlaib Said ‘Motherf*cker!’

Conservative co-host Meghan McCain twice got hit with the censor button during Friday’s broadcast of The View when she quoted Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s infamous profane call to impeach President Donald Trump.

After the rest of the panel loudly criticized Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) for calling House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “dumb” at a recent Trump campaign rally, claiming it showed the Republican Party has morphed into Trump, McCain claimed both sides were equally to blame for such behavior.

“We have congresspeople when they get elected saying ‘impeach the [motherfucker],’” McCain said, drawing her first bleep from the control room. “It is across the board on both sides.”

“This gutter politics, absolutely indecent, uncivil, disgusting dialogue is across party lines,” she continued. “It is everywhere in this country. Yes, it started with Trump, but it’s infiltrated everywhere.”

After co-host Sunny Hostin noted that Kennedy’s smear of Pelosi was broadcast on live television, McCain once again referenced Tlaib’s remarks.

“If you are offended by that, then you should be offended by—,” she exclaimed while getting censored yet again.

This eventually, and predictably, devolved into a shouting match between McCain and most of her co-hosts, who tried to draw a distinction between Kennedy transforming into a Trump-like figure and a new congresswoman swearing at an election night party.

McCain, meanwhile, wasn’t the only View host to get muted on Friday. During an earlier segment, anti-Trump conservative Ana Navarro took issue with Trump taking shots at former New York City mayor and potential presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg.

“He’s not paying hush money to a stripper or grabbing women by the [pussy],” Navarro said, getting bleeped as she referenced Trump’s infamous Access Hollywood hot-mic moment.