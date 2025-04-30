Politics

Pope Donald? Meghan McCain Calls Out Boot-Licking Lindsey Graham

HABEMUS PAPAM

“I was excited to hear that President Trump is open to the idea of being the next pope,” the South Carolina senator tweeted.

Leigh Kimmins
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 26: Meghan McCain attends the 2023 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME)
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME

Meghan McCain told Sen. Lindsey Graham to “get a grip!” after he backed President Donald Trump to be the next pope.

Trump, who has said he considers himself a non-denominational Christian, jokingly told reporters on Tuesday that he should take the reins at the Vatican to succeed Pope Francis, who died on Easter Monday aged 88. “That would be my number one choice,” he said.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media before boarding Marine One as he departs for Michigan to attend a rally to celebrate his first 100 days in office, from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 29, 2025. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo
Trump says he himself would be his "number one choice" for pope Leah Millis/REUTERS

Graham quickly got in on the joke—while fueling speculation that Trump could seek to get round a constitutional ban to stay for a third term in office. “I was excited to hear that President Trump is open to the idea of being the next Pope,” the South Carolina senator wrote on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump Reveals His Number One Choice to Succeed Pope FrancisMAGA-LOMANIAC
Erkki Forster
Donald Trump with Pope Francis

“This would truly be a dark horse candidate, but I would ask the papal conclave and Catholic faithful to keep an open mind about this possibility!”

He added: “The first Pope-U.S. President combination has many upsides. Watching for white smoke…. Trump MMXXVIII!"

MMXXVIII is the Roman numeral for 2028.

Serious or not, Graham’s tweet got quite a reaction, including from McCain, the former View host turned podcaster.

“Lindsey - get a grip,” she wrote, quoting his message of support for Trump.

Satirical political blogger Jeff Tiedrich also reacted, asking Graham: “Are you high right now?”

Journalist Aaron Rupar replied simply: “Wut.”

“Are you ok?” Republicans Against Trump asked.

Trump Melts Down at Being Fact-Checked Right to His FaceKNUCKLEHEAD
Janna Brancolini
A close-up of Donald Trump being interviewed in the Oval Office.

Questioned by reporters as he boarded Marine One for a rally in Michigan on Tuesday evening, Trump said he had “no preference” as to who should be the next leader of the Roman Catholic Church, before praising Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the Archbishop of New York.

FILE PHOTO: U.S President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend the funeral Mass of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, April 26, 2025. REUTERS/Nathan Howard/File Photo
The U.S. president stood out at Francis' funeral, wearing a blue suit in a sea of black Nathan Howard/REUTERS

Dolan, considered a conservative within the church, will be one of 10 American cardinal electors who will join the conclave in the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel from May 7.

Their votes will help determine whether the church continues along the relatively progressive path charted by Pope Francis or shifts course back toward a more traditional doctrine.

Leigh Kimmins

Leigh Kimmins

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
exclusiveEnraged William to Strip Meghan of HRH Title She Keeps Using
Tom Sykes
SportsBill Belichick’s Girlfriend, 24, Leaks Fiery Email After Trainwreck Interview
Liam Archacki
PoliticsRock Legend Neil Young’s New Song Takes Direct Aim at Elon Musk
Julia Ornedo
Media‘The Office’ Star Awkwardly Dodges Trump Question on ‘The View’
Eboni Boykin-Patterson
PoliticsObama Aide Lays Into ‘Weirdo’ Stephen Miller in Fiery Clash
Jasmine Venet