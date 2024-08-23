Meghan McCain Can’t Stop Gushing About the DNC
‘HAVING A BLAST’
Meghan McCain, the daughter of former Republican presidential nominee John McCain, can’t stop gushing about the Democratic National Convention. “Maybe republicans just shouldn’t have conventions… just forfeit because I DO NOT KNOW HOW YOU CAN COMPETE WITH THIS!” McCain wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter. Earlier on Thursday, she also claimed the Democrats’ conference was “better than the last 15 years of MTV Awards,” adding in another post that “Republicans cannot compete on the culture space with artist, musicians or celebrities on any level whatsoever.” She also raved about the performance by The Pack, a drumline that took the stage before the primetime broadcast began. Earlier this week, McCain praised the DNC’s first night after the surprise appearance of Lil Jon during the typically routine roll call vote. “It looks like a giant party and celebration and everyone in that room looks like they’re having a blast,” McCain wrote in a post on X. McCain’s father served as a Republican senator from Arizona for over 30 years before his death in 2018, and the GOP’s presidential nominee in 2008. She has worked as a conservative commentator for years, famously leaving The View in 2021 after consistently clashing with her more liberal cohosts.