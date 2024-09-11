Meghan McCain Deletes Post About Abortion During Presidential Debate
ON SECOND THOUGHT
Meghan McCain let her opinions be known during the Harris-Trump presidential debate on Tuesday night—but then thought twice about a specific post in which she seemingly complained about the topic of abortion during the debate. McCain began her commentary on the debate by suggesting Harris looked “nervous,” adding, “She should have done more interviews - it would have prepared her more and put less pressure on tonight.” Then, as Harris and Trump argued over the topic of abortion on the debate stage, McCain posted, “Are we going to talk about abortion all night? #Debate2024.” The post was live for a few minutes before it was deleted. McCain followed with, “That’s a very strong answer from VP Harris. #Debate2024.” Though the debate had already addressed the economy, McCain later posted, “Hey @ABC - grocery prices are 50% more now than in 2020, inflation is out of control, housing interest rates are through the roof and record number of terrorist are coming across the border. ARE YOU GOING TO ASK ABOUT ANY OF THIS? #Debate2024.” McCain has called herself a “traditional conservative” but has confirmed she will vote for neither Harris or Trump in the 2024 presidential election.