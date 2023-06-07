Meghan McCain Deletes Tweet Mocking CNN’s Chris Licht for ‘Failing Up’
ISN’T IT IRONIC?
Meghan McCain, daughter of late Sen. John McCain and former host of The View, apparently thought better of her Wednesday tweet ridiculing Chris Licht’s demise as CNN CEO. “The Chris Licht stuff is such a spectacular disaster it will be taught in business schools and J-school of the beta test of what not to do and he is now forever to avatar of failing up, ‘bro-CEO’s’ who have long since run their course of relevance or use,” the conservative commentator tweeted. Just moments after it went up, though, McCain took the post down. Perhaps she was looking to avoid someone responding with a supercut of her invoking her father throughout the many stops along her media career, which culminated with a network talk show. We can only guess.