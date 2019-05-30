Meghan McCain: ‘Impossible’ to Stop Grieving My Dad Because Trump Keeps Slamming Him

Reacting to reports that the White House wanted the Navy to keep the USS John S. McCain “out of sight” during President Trump’s trip to Japan, The View’s Meghan McCain blasted Trump on Thursday for his continued attacks on her late father while saying he’s making it “impossible” for her to get through the grieving process.

After co-host Whoopi Goldberg noted that Trump denied the White House was involved but said whoever made the order was “well-meaning,” McCain said it was “ridiculous” that people didn’t know about it.

“The president’s actions have consequences,” she added. “When you’re repeatedly attacking my father and war heroes it creates a culture in the military where people are fearful to show my father’s name in one way or another. That’s what started this chain of events and actions.”

The conservative host went on to claim that Trump is “putting people in the Navy in horrific situations” because sailors are afraid there will be retribution against them just for being on a certain ship.

“I think it’s horrible,” McCain stated. “It’s bad for Americans. We have to look at the culture. I don’t blame the people in the military. I have nothing but respect for people that serve.”

This then prompted her to point out how she’d been criticized for constantly referencing her father, leading her to claim that much of the reason is due to the president’s behavior.

“Putting a note on this, there’s a lot of criticism of media of how often I speak of my father,” McCain declared. “It’s impossible to go through the grief process when my father, who has been dead for ten months, is constantly in the news cycle because the president is so obsessed with the fact that he’s never going to be a great man like he was.”

Following raucous applause, McCain proceeded to say that it is a “bizarre way” to grieve the late senator and “say good-bye to my dad.” Believing that her father’s legacy is being weaponized and asking for “more compassion,” McCain said she does her best to be “as stoic as possible” but she’s still sad.

“I’m sorry if nine months isn’t enough for me to move on,” she continued. “When Trump is doing this, it makes it harder.”