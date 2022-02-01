Meghan McCain Inserts Herself Into Whoopi Goldberg Holocaust Controversy
‘HEARTBROKEN’
Meghan McCain didn’t want to weigh in on the latest controversy swirling around her former colleague’s commentary about the Holocaust and race on The View, but apparently felt that she had no choice. “I hate commenting on my old employer because I have moved on every way a person can move on,” she tweeted on Tuesday. “That being said I am an activist against antisemitism and it is a big part of my life. The growing threat is real and virulent and everywhere. I am heartbroken about what was said.” McCain, who did not reference Whoopi Goldberg by name, previously used her platform on The View to lecture Jewish members of the Senate including Bernie Sanders and Chuck Schumer on antisemitism and once broke down in tears explaining that while she herself is not Jewish and doesn’t “technically have Jewish family” she considers herself a “Zionist” and found Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar’s comments about Israel “very scary.”