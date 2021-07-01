CHEAT SHEET
Meghan McCain Is Resigning From ‘The View’: Report
Meghan McCain will call it quits on The View after four contentious seasons, the Daily Mail reports. She plans to announce the move on Thursday’s show, with two years left on her contract, according to the report. “We have tried to keep her, but she is adamant that now is the right time for her to leave,” a source told the outlet. “She will finish at the end of July 2021.” Over the years, McCain, the daughter of late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), has frequently sparred with the more liberal co-hosts on the day-time talk show, particularly Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar. She also made it a habit to repeatedly invoke her father. According to the Mail, McCain has yet to discuss her departure with her on-air colleagues.