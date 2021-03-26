Meghan McCain Isn’t Contrarian—She's Just Racist and Ignorant

Another week, another opportunity for Meghan McCain to say something incredibly racist on The View.

On Wednesday, McCain, who is the daughter of former U.S. Senator John McCain, expressed fear that “identity politics” would give an unfair advantage to Asians over white people in the job market.

“If you have someone more qualified who happens to be a white straight person who has more experience in whatever field they're being nominated for than a minority with less experience, are we in a place where this matters,” she asked during a panel discussion that was reacting to calls made by Sens. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Mazie Hirono (D-HI) for more Asian American Pacific and Islander (AAPI) diversity within President Joe Biden’s cabinet.