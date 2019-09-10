Meghan McCain Lashes Trump: You’re OK With Inviting the Taliban but Not Hurricane Refugees

The women of The View on Tuesday tore into President Donald Trump for rejecting over a hundred Bahamian survivors of Hurricane Dorian, with conservative co-host Meghan McCain taking the president to task for inviting the Taliban to Camp David but refusing entry into the United States for refugees of a natural disaster.

After more than one-hundred evacuees were forced off a ferry heading to Florida because they didn’t have visas, acting Customs and Border Protection chief Mark Morgan reassured hurricane survivors that they would be allowed to enter the United States, claiming there was just “some confusion” in the aftermath of the devastating storm that nearly wiped out the islands.

Trump, however, saw things differently, claiming America needed to be extra careful with who it allows in from the Bahamas.

“I don’t want to allow people that weren’t supposed to be in the Bahamas to come into the United States including some very bad people and some very bad gang members and some very, very bad drug dealers,” he said to reporters on Monday.

“You know, this is a guy who has the Taliban—he’s going to have a big meeting with the Taliban,” liberal co-host Joy Behar exclaimed. “He loves Kim Jong-Un and Putin, and yet these people who are fleeing a hurricane are suddenly criminals. He’s so despicable. He makes my head stand up—my hair. I can’t stand him!”

McCain, meanwhile, said that “the humanity seems completely removed” from Trump, adding that the “best part of America” is that we’re supposed to be the “shining beacon on the hill” and yet the president is now refusing to help people devastated by a natural disaster.

This prompted co-host Whoopi Goldberg to openly wonder how anyone can look at this and say that this isn’t a racial problem, considering the vast majority of the Bahamian survivors are black.

“White people are constantly saying you always talk about race,” Goldberg added. “Well, this is a race card. The card can’t get any bigger than this!”

Later on, McCan went back to the comparison between Trump’s willingness to host the Taliban at the presidential retreat days before the 9/11 anniversary and his dismissive attitude towards evacuees.

“The juxtaposition of hypothetically inviting al Qaeda to Camp David at the same time, whatever, terrorists, any terrorist,” the conservative host shouted. “I thought it was a joke and then I started screaming to my husband.”

She continued: “The idea of doing it so close to 9/11 and saying that these people are gang members, it should be infuriating. You’re okay with terrorists. You’re not okay with refugees from a hurricane!”