Meghan McCain Melts Down Over Matt Gaetz’s AG Nomination

Meghan McCain is melting down over Matt Gaetz a day after her husband, a conservative political writer, called him a “sex trafficking drug addicted piece of s--t” on his Substack.

McCain, a Republican TV personality and the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain, took to X to express her dismay at Speaker Mike Johnson’s efforts to stop the House Ethics Committee from releasing its possibly damaging report on Gaetz, the controversial right-wing lawmaker who is Donald Trump’s pick for attorney general.

Why are we not allowed to know about potential criminal behavior from an attorney general nominee?



Is the Trump cult of personality that strong for Speaker Johnson he actually thinks this is rational? https://t.co/0EjRkioVve — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) November 15, 2024

McCain’s post was largely met with dismay from those who commented underneath it—many of whom defended Johnson’s efforts and chided the former co-host of The View for not doing likewise.

Gaetz’s announcement as the nominee to head Trump’s Justice Department dropped jaws—and prompted serious concern— across the political spectrum .

The Florida congressman resigned his post as representative hours after the announcement, just days before the ethics committee was set to vote on whether to release the concluding report from its investigation into allegations that Gaetz used illegal drugs and had sex with a 17-year-old—just one among many scandals surrounding the prospective attorney general.

Still, there have been calls from both sides of the aisle for the committee to release the report anyway, although the committee postponed the scheduled meeting at which it was set to vote on that possibility.

McCain’s dismay at the unfolding situation comes a day after her husband, the conservative commentator Ben Domenech, ripped apart Gaetz in much stronger language in an article published on his Substack .

“I realize that we are occasionally given to hyperbole about the untoward nature of politicians, but let me be clear: Matt Gaetz is a sex trafficking drug addicted piece of s--t,” he wrote. “He is abhorrent.”

“Every Republican in Washington has an opinion about Matt Gaetz,” Domenech added, “and 99 percent of those opinions are ‘Keep Matt Gaetz away from my wife/daughter/friend and anyone I care about.’”