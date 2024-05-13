Meghan McCain Nominates Andy Cohen to Moderate Trump-Biden Debate

Meghan McCain has shared her ideal moderator for a Trump-Biden presidential debate, and it’s probably not who you think.

Over the weekend, McCain said she thinks Bravo host Andy Cohen would be great for the gig, arguing that his experience moderating high-drama Real Housewives reunions would set him up well for a debate where at least one candidate (guess which!) always “wants to get the last word.”

On the Watch What Happens Live! after show on Sunday, Cohen sat down with McCain and Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga. After the discussion turned to Gorga’s feud with her estranged sister-in-law Teresa Giudice, the group noted that a sit-down between the reality stars would probably be similar to one between Donald Trump and President Joe Biden.

The conversation was prompted by a fan’s question about whether McCain would rather moderate a presidential debate or a conversation between Gorga and Giudice. “I think Trump and Biden would be easier, respectfully. I think 81-year-old men would be easier to wrangle than this,” McCain answered, as Gorga couldn’t resist a few digs at Giudice during the show. “I don’t think I could handle it,” she added.

Cohen agreed and harkened back to when Giudice and Gorga got heated at last year’s Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion, where he couldn’t stop the two women from “going at” one another. “No one stops speaking, that’s the problem,” he said. But perhaps it wouldn’t be so different from moderating a presidential debate, he added, since “Trump is the same way. He wants to get the last word.”

Cohen’s comparison sparked an idea for McCain: “I think there’s a few people that would be really good at it, and I think it would actually be healthier to have the country have different moderators,” McCain said, telling the Bravo host, “I think you could do it.”

As for Cohen, while he admitted it’d be “really hard,” he ultimately said he’s up for the challenge. “I would love to do that. Put me in.”