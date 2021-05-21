Meghan McCain Offered White House Help With Vaccine Rollout—Didn’t Hear Back
LEFT HANGING
It seems Meghan McCain may have slightly overestimated how important her example is when people are weighing up their decisions to get vaccinated. Politico’s Playbook reports that The View host reached out to the White House to offer her personal help in its campaign to vaccinate the nation—and heard nothing back. McCain reportedly made an offer to the Biden administration that would have seen her and her brother Jimmy receive their coronavirus shots live on the air, but didn’t even receive so much as a polite rejection. To make matters worse, her co-host Whoopi Goldberg was reportedly briefed by the White House about the vaccination campaign and what she could do to help out. An unnamed source from The View said McCain “just wanted to help with messaging and encouraging Republicans to get it,” and complained about Goldberg’s apparently preferential treatment. An unnamed White House source told Playbook that the offer was unworkable because, at the time it was on the table, McCain wasn’t eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine.