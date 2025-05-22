Meghan McCain Reacts to ‘The View’ Being Told to Cool It

Meghan McCain does not believe that The View will shy away from slamming President Donald Trump.

“They will never do that,” the conservative commentator, who was a host on The View from 2017 to 2021, wrote on X Thursday.

McCain was responding to news—reported exclusively by the Daily Beast—that executives at Disney and ABC News had encouraged The View’s hosts to steer away from political commentary, especially criticism of the president.

The show’s team of co-hosts—Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin—have spent much of their airtime ripping into Trump since his return to office.

At a meeting with the hosts, ABC News President Almin Karamehmedovic suggested that they broaden beyond a focus on politics, the Beast reported Wednesday. The hosts, who were bothered by the recommendation, pushed back, arguing that much of their audience is seeking their take on the political world.

The women found the input “silly” and agreed “they were just going to keep doing their thing,” a source familiar with the situation told the Beast.

The current hosts of “The View” have disregarded the suggestion that they steer away from criticizing Trump. Al Drago/ABC via Getty Images

However, the directive to cool things down was reiterated by Disney CEO Bob Iger in a conversation with Navarro last week, multiple sources told the Beast.

ABC News, Disney, and Navarro did not comment to the Beast on the story, and have yet to break their silence.

Since leaving The View, McCain has criticized the show for its lack of a pro-Trump voice.

“It is actual malfeasance on the part of ABC news that there isn’t one single conservative woman on The View this morning who voted for Trump or simply isn’t repulsed by his supporters to explain to America why he is still so popular,” she wrote on X the day after Trump won the presidency.

“It’s a radical progressive insane asylum and that is why I left years ago,” she wrote in a separate post that week.

McCain has said her time on “The View” made her miserable. Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images

McCain, 40, is the daughter of late Republican Sen. John McCain. Despite being a conservative, she has not characterized herself as a Trump supporter.

She did not endorse Trump in the 2024 election—or his Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris. But since Trump’s return to office, she has praised him at times.

In March, she called his tribute to brain cancer survivors during an address to Congress “beautiful”—setting off a feud with The White Lotus star Carrie Coon, who reminded her that the Trump administration had cut funding for cancer research. The disease was responsible for her father’s death in 2018.

Reflecting on her time at The View in 2023, McCain said that the show’s intense atmosphere made her “miserable.”

“I just felt like I could not be the kind of mother, wife, and commentator I wanted to be in that kind of a chaotic environment,” she said on her podcast.