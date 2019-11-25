Meghan McCain Refuses to ‘Talk Crap’ About Lindsey Graham: He’s Nice to Me

Meghan McCain addressed a sensitive topic on Monday’s broadcast of The View, declaring she “can’t talk crap” about Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) because he is close to her and her family, adding that she loves him very much despite his recent “questionable” actions.

Reacting to Graham recently running away from an Iraq War veteran who politely confronted him over President Donald Trump’s conduct in office, liberal co-host Joy Behar joked that the loyal Trump ally fled because he does not want to get caught criticizing the president.

“He’s thinking, ‘oh my God,’” Behar quipped. “‘He’s going to get me to talk against Trump. Oh my God. I won’t be able to win the election. Trump will be mean to me, and I’ll have to go back to doing whatever I did before I became a senator. Oh my God!’ That’s what he was thinking.”

After fellow conservative Abby Huntsman said she didn’t like seeing “people losing their humanity” because of Trump, McCain weighed in, asserting right away that everyone should always be respectful of veterans.

“Lindsey is really hard for me to talk about in public because I have had to reconcile his politics right now are very different than mine, but I have known the man since I was 10 and I love him very much,” McCain declared of the man she has previously described as an uncle.

“So it’s hard for me, and again, that’s the best part about being on The View is I don’t have to pretend to be a journalist,” she added.

McCain went on to note that she understands that Graham is “currently fighting” with former Vice President Joe Biden—whom Graham once described as one of his closest friends in Washington—claiming it was “literally like watching family members go after each other.”

“I think Trump appears to do weird things to people, and I don’t condone what he did, but I get it,” she sighed. “I don’t love it, but I can’t talk crap about him.”

Moments later, McCain once again addressed her personal relationship with Graham, who was famously close friends with her late father, Sen. John McCain (R-AZ).

“I have known him my entire life,” she said. “He’s a good person who is making decisions that are questionable. That is totally fair for everyone at the table to say."

Interestingly, while McCain asserted on Monday that she cannot bring herself to talk negatively about Graham, back in July she sang a slightly different tune when the South Carolina lawmaker backed Trump’s racist attacks on Democratic congresswomen of color.

“Seeing you on Fox & Friends was particularly, particularly hurtful,” she exclaimed, adding that “whatever is happening to Lindsey, this is not the person I used to know.”